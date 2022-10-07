Listen to the audio version of the article

The former mayor of Riccione Massimo Pironi is among the victims of the road accident in San Donà di Piave where five boys with down syndrome also died. Pironi, mayor from 2009 to 2014, left political activity and retired, had intensified his volunteer activity with the Centro21 association of Riccione. According to what is learned, he was driving the bus that was traveling on the A4.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon shortly before 4 pm in the three-lane section of the A4 motorway towards Trieste at the San Donà di Piave toll booth, in the Venetian area, between the entrance and exit of the Trieste junction.

The minibus hit a slow-moving articulated lorry violently. At the time of the accident, slowdowns were reported – also through the variable message panels – due to the intense traffic between Meolo – Roncade and the A4 / A28 junction (Portogruaro junction).

The Municipality of Riccione has proclaimed the city mourning. The flags of the city will remain at half mast as a sign of condolences to family members and all citizens. The event on Friday evening in Piazzale Ceccarini is canceled due to city mourning.