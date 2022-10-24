BELLUNO – Alessandro Tabaku, a 22-year-old boy, died in a car accident to avoid a deer. His Opel Corsa would have gone off the road at dawn along the SR203 Agordina, in La Stanga in the Municipality of Sedico (Belluno) and would have crashed into the wall surrounding a house.

The young man, a recent graduate in Business Administration at the University of Cà Foscari, was on his way to work at the Luxottica office, where he was employed in the Global Business Services EMEA sector.

According to the first reconstructions the car would have suddenly turned to the left, in a straight stretch. Some motorists who were passing by at the crash site also confirmed that they saw an animal. Those who passed immediately called for help but for the young man there was nothing to do.

The Sr203 Agordina stretch is one of the most critical points precisely for the crossing of deer and roe deer.