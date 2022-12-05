Home News Accident in Feltre with an articulated lorry, Feltrina closed
News

Accident in Feltre with an articulated lorry, Feltrina closed

by admin
Accident in Feltre with an articulated lorry, Feltrina closed

Regional 348 Feltrina barred for hours at the gates of Feltre due to a road accident which took place in the late morning of today, Monday 5 December. An articulated lorry skidded sideways and with the tractor partially off the road, blocking the carriageway at the height of the Lock of Anzù. There are no people injured in the accident, which occurred while it was raining. The road was only fully reopened around 4.30pm.

The local police of Feltre at the Anzù roundabout stop the passage

Upon receipt of the incident report i fire brigade of Feltre intervened to resolve the situation and restore the roadway but the operations took a long time: to remove the heavy vehicle and restore circulation along the road connects Feltre to the province of Treviso the intervention of the crane was necessary.

Vehicles stopped at the Anzù roundabout closed due to the accident that occurred further on in a southerly direction

The agents of local police of Feltrewho have been operating for the surveys, have also closed the access to the Feltrina to the Anzù roundaboutmaking cars and heavy vehicles go back in the direction of bushes. The impact on traffic due to the accident was severe.

Around 4.30 pm the intervention for moving the heavy vehicle and for cleaning and restoring the roadway was completed and the Feltrina has been reopened to traffic.

See also  Guangdong: Big data empowers tax refund dividends to directly benefit Guangdong enterprises_Enterprise_Taxpayer_Department

You may also like

Superbonus, the government closes to extensions: we only...

Beijing: Implement the “Quartet Responsibilities” Scientific and Precise...

Montalto Dora, vintage basketball for over 55s

Smart working, the extension to 2023 arrives for...

Sixty-year-old attacked and robbed at home in Casale...

Silvia Salis on the taxi in Genoa: “I...

Rain and snow in Friuli, but the sun...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

All the works of Belluno schools awarded in...

Bonaccini-Schlein, the identity challenge that risks blowing up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy