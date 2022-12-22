Mortal investment in Feltre along via Facina, the road that connects Foen to Villabruna. The accident took place around 3.30 pm: the old woman, who has not yet been identified with certainty, was walking along the road, in a stretch without a sidewalk.

At the same time a Volvo car arrived, proceeding in the direction of Villabruna towards Foen. What exactly happened the carabinieri of the Feltre company are trying to reconstruct, who intervened on the spot together with the firefighters and the first aid doctors.

The woman was hit by the car and fell to the ground, lifeless. On the other hand, the person who was with her was not seriously injured.

The investment scene in Foen di Feltre cost the life of an elderly woman

The driver of the car stopped immediately but there was nothing more they could do for the elderly woman lying on the ground. The alarm raised to the rescuers triggered the mobilization. Two ambulances arrived at the scene together with the firefighters and the station carabinieri. The soldiers of the Arma carried out the first findings, assisted by the firefighters who had to activate the headlights to illuminate the scene of the accident, while they also worked to give a name to the woman who was left lifeless on the ground.