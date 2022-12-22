Home News Accident in Foen di Feltre, a woman dies hit by a car
News

Accident in Foen di Feltre, a woman dies hit by a car

by admin
Accident in Foen di Feltre, a woman dies hit by a car

Mortal investment in Feltre along via Facina, the road that connects Foen to Villabruna. The accident took place around 3.30 pm: the old woman, who has not yet been identified with certainty, was walking along the road, in a stretch without a sidewalk.

At the same time a Volvo car arrived, proceeding in the direction of Villabruna towards Foen. What exactly happened the carabinieri of the Feltre company are trying to reconstruct, who intervened on the spot together with the firefighters and the first aid doctors.

The woman was hit by the car and fell to the ground, lifeless. On the other hand, the person who was with her was not seriously injured.

The investment scene in Foen di Feltre cost the life of an elderly woman

The driver of the car stopped immediately but there was nothing more they could do for the elderly woman lying on the ground. The alarm raised to the rescuers triggered the mobilization. Two ambulances arrived at the scene together with the firefighters and the station carabinieri. The soldiers of the Arma carried out the first findings, assisted by the firefighters who had to activate the headlights to illuminate the scene of the accident, while they also worked to give a name to the woman who was left lifeless on the ground.

See also  Drunk harasses bar customers and lashes out at the police: reported

You may also like

Flames in a house in the historic center...

Foreign-funded enterprises: The central economic work conference released...

Meloni: “Italy will not access the Mes”. And...

At Christmas with basic income – Annalisa Camilli

What to do and where to go in...

Boschi quotes Meloni: “Where is democracy if Parliament...

The municipal party committee held a symposium for...

Seven Afghan refugees hidden in the truck loaded...

Social policies must secure the bottom line of...

A bonus under the Christmas tree: here are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy