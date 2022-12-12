Home News Accident in front of the pharmacy in San Gaetano, serious 16-year-old motorcyclist
News

Accident in front of the pharmacy in San Gaetano, serious 16-year-old motorcyclist

Accident in front of the pharmacy in San Gaetano, serious 16-year-old motorcyclist

MONTEBELLUNA. Serious traffic accident, late afternoon today, a San Cajetanfraction of Montebelluna.

In the collision between a motorcycle and a car, the motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries. It’s a boy’s 16 years.

The incident occurred shortly after 18.30 near the Faggionato pharmacy. Requests for help to the 118 station launched by numerous witnesses were immediate.

The motorcyclist, after being rescued, was transported in high code severity at Treviso hospital.

