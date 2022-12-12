MONTEBELLUNA. Serious traffic accident, late afternoon today, a San Cajetanfraction of Montebelluna.

In the collision between a motorcycle and a car, the motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries. It’s a boy’s 16 years.

The incident occurred shortly after 18.30 near the Faggionato pharmacy. Requests for help to the 118 station launched by numerous witnesses were immediate.

The motorcyclist, after being rescued, was transported in high code severity at Treviso hospital.