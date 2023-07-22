Home » Accident in Hamburg-Horn: man rams house wall with car > – News
Status: 07/22/2023 12:45 p.m

A young man was injured in a car accident in Horn on Saturday. The 21-year-old came off the road on Horner Landstrasse and crashed into a house wall.

The accident happened early Saturday morning. The accident driver drove his sports car on the Horner Landstraße in the direction of Billstedt and came off the road at high speed. He tore several bicycle hangers with him and crashed his car into a house wall.

Suspicion of car racing not confirmed

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the wreck – he was then taken to the hospital. First witnesses had reported an illegal car race. According to the police, this has not been confirmed. The police assume that the young man was traveling too fast.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/22/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

