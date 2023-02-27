Home News Accident in La Guajira left two dead
Accident in La Guajira left two dead

Three people who were moving in a vehicle suffered a spectacular car accident after leaving a road in the municipality of Hatonuevo, The Guajirawhere two of them died.

According to the authorities, the driver of the car with license plate KBW-693 after leaving the road collided with a tree on the road that leads to the municipality of Distracción.

The strong impact caused the driver Leinyker Jems Solano Cantillo36, and an unidentified woman, died immediately.

Along with them moved Erick Jose Brito Zarate38 years old, who was injured in different parts of the body. He was transferred to the Hatonuevo Hospital.

The vehicle with license plate KBW-693, Volkswagen brand, gray color, also was almost completely destroyed in the road network.

