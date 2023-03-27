Home News Accident in Medicine, mother hit by a car while walking in the center of the roadway
Accident in Medicine, mother hit by a car while walking in the center of the roadway

Accident in Medicine, mother hit by a car while walking in the center of the roadway

Serious accident in Medicina, in the Bologna area. A 35-year-old mother has died after being hit by a car

Serious accident in Medicina, in the Bologna area. A 35-year-old mother has died after being hit by a car

Around midnight of the last Saturday, Flower of Maria Lasagnimother of origin peruvianwas hit by a small car on the provincial road 253. The woman was walking to the center of the roadway. The dynamics of the accident are still to clarify.

The woman died instantly

Give her first reconstructions Flor de Maria was located a Medicine for a vacation. After dinner it went away from the restaurant in which she had been that evening of Saturday 25 March. While he was walking on provincial 253 came aauto led by a 57 year old man.

L’impact between the car and the woman it was like this forte to leap Flower in a channel beside the road. atarrival of help the 35-year-old already had lost his life and the operators had to declare death.

The street was dimly lit

Probably the woman was going towards the bus stop in a stretch of road where thelighting it’s a lot scarce and there are no houses.

L’man while driving the small car he was subjected toalcohol testing which resulted negative. The investigations they will clarify what really happened. Flor leave one 11 year old girl.

