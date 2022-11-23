Home News Accident in Moriago, a boy is very serious
News

Accident in Moriago, a boy is very serious

by admin
Accident in Moriago, a boy is very serious

Very serious accident last night in via degli Alpini a Moriago della Battaglia. When it was just after 8pm, a boy in an Alfa Romeo crashed crashed head-on into one of the roadside plane trees. The impact was very strong, the destroyed car wedged it in the metal sheets.

The alarm was raised by other passing motorists who alerted 118 and the police. Given the seriousness of the accident and the picture that immediately appeared emergency, Suem sent the air ambulance out of Treviso landed in a few minutes near the accident site where the fire brigade and ambulance were intervening in the meantime, while the Polstrada blocked traffic and began the surveys.

The firefighters arrived from Montebelluna, they secured the Alfa Romeo and extracted the driver, who was taken care of by Suem health personnel who worked for a long time on the roadside to stabilize the motorist after having had to intubate him. From there the take-off to the Ca’ Foncello vault where it is arrived in very serious condition.

See also  He dives into the Adda and hits his head, who died 15 years old

You may also like

Fontainemore focuses on family tourism with a child-friendly...

Cold air will affect Northeast China and South...

Unanimous yes in the Chamber to a motion...

Resolutely compact production safety responsibility

Roberto Gualtieri takes the sprint at the Expo:...

Dongguan City Procuratorate: In-depth study and implementation of...

Lumberjack overwhelmed by a plant: transported to hospital...

רצ ʡѻǰ _йҾŻ

Bridge in the Alps, rear-end collision on the...

Resolutely win the battle against the epidemic prevention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy