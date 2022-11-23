Very serious accident last night in via degli Alpini a Moriago della Battaglia. When it was just after 8pm, a boy in an Alfa Romeo crashed crashed head-on into one of the roadside plane trees. The impact was very strong, the destroyed car wedged it in the metal sheets.

The alarm was raised by other passing motorists who alerted 118 and the police. Given the seriousness of the accident and the picture that immediately appeared emergency, Suem sent the air ambulance out of Treviso landed in a few minutes near the accident site where the fire brigade and ambulance were intervening in the meantime, while the Polstrada blocked traffic and began the surveys.

The firefighters arrived from Montebelluna, they secured the Alfa Romeo and extracted the driver, who was taken care of by Suem health personnel who worked for a long time on the roadside to stabilize the motorist after having had to intubate him. From there the take-off to the Ca’ Foncello vault where it is arrived in very serious condition.