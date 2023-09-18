Accident in Riva del Garda, an 81-year-old tourist drowns – News

An 81-year-old German tourist drowned this afternoon in the Trentino part of Lake Garda. The accident occurred off the coast of a small seaside area in Riva del Garda, between Sabbioni beach and Du Lac beach, shortly after 5pm.





The Riva del Garda firefighters intervened on site, with four aquatic rescuers, equipped with jet skis and a support vehicle, together with Coast Guard and State Police personnel.





The fire brigade divers identified the body about 40 meters from the shore, at a depth of between five and six metres. Transferred to shore, cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were carried out until the arrival of the Red Cross ambulance and the air ambulance with the doctor, who could only confirm the death of the 81-year-old.



