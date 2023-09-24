Accident in Saravena leaves a child dead and a woman injured

In the urban area of ​​Saravena, a spectacular accident occurred that left a child of just one and a half years old dead.

The minor who died while receiving medical attention was identified as Dyan Josué Cárdenas, who was traveling on a motorcycle, along with a woman identified as Luisa Fernanda Cárdenas, and they allegedly collided with a truck with license plate KST-548.

The woman, like the minor, was admitted to the emergency room to receive treatment for several serious injuries and it is confirmed that she remains hospitalized.

Authorities opened an investigation to establish responsibilities for the incident, which occurred in a sector of the municipality where paving works are underway and where, according to residents of the area, signage is allegedly scarce.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

