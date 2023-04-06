At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, two people on a motorcycle lost their lives in a traffic accident occurred in the township of Antequera, rural area of ​​the municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar.

the victims are José Gregorio Cordero Mier, 28, and Joel David del Valle Chaveta, 48who were heading towards the entrance of the corregimiento on a motorcycle when they collided with some livestock.

The strong impact left the men lying on the tertiary road for a while until the National Police arrived and managed an ambulance.

“This is how first aid was given to the two people. Later we went to the Tamalameque hospital where the doctor on duty stated that these two people were without vital signs.“, reported the police.

criminalistics staff moved the bodies to a branch of Legal Medicine.

The victims lived in the corregimiento where the accident happened.