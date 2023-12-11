Accident in Untertürkheim: 14-year-old hit by car and seriously injured

The boy was taken to a hospital. (Symbolic image) Photo: dpa/Daniel Karmann

A 14-year-old boy apparently ignores the red light of a traffic light in Untertürkheim and wants to cross the street – with dire consequences.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim on Monday morning. The boy had probably ignored the red light of a traffic light.

As the police report, a 24-year-old Fiat driver was driving on Augsburger Straße in the direction of Bad Cannstatt around 7:40 a.m. At the pedestrian crossing near Biklenstrasse, the 14-year-old apparently crossed the street with a red light and collided with the Fiat.

Rescue workers treated the seriously injured teenager and took him to a hospital.

