Accident in Vandoies, 23-year-old South Tyrolean dies – Trentino AA/S

Accident in Vandoies, 23-year-old South Tyrolean dies

Accident in Vandoies, 23-year-old South Tyrolean dies

Stuck in the sheet metal of the car he was traveling on

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JULY 03 – A 23-year-old from San Lorenzo di Sebato died in hospital from the injuries sustained in the accident yesterday afternoon in Vandoies, in Val Pusteria. The young man got stuck in the metal of the car in which he was traveling and was urgently transferred to the Bressanone hospital.

In the accident, five other people were injured, not seriously, then transferred to the hospitals of Bressanone and Brunico.

The volunteer firefighters of Vandoies di Sopra, the White Cross, the air ambulance and the forces of order intervened on the spot. (HANDLE).

