Accident involving Mel, a girl injured, two men on the overturned pick-up unhurt

Accident involving Mel, a girl injured, two men on the overturned pick-up unhurt

Clash with three involved on the Sp1 in the late afternoon of Tuesday 22 November, Around 5.45 pm a Toyota Yaris and a pick up collided on the stretch between Villa di Villa and Mel, near the supermarket, in an area already the scene of accidents in the past weeks.

The small car destroyed in the accident on the outskirts of Mel

The off-road vehicle capsized, but two men aged 55 and 27 who were on board came out practically unharmed: the firefighters of the Feltre detachment, who intervened on the spot, helped them get out of the destroyed vehicle.

The overturned pickup truck after the collision with Mel

The situation of the girl on board the small car was more complex: GD, 25, a resident of the area, was instead stuck in the car. Once extracted by the rescuers, she was taken to the Feltre hospital with moderately serious injuries. The 118 health workers, the firefighters and the carabinieri intervened on the spot for the findings necessary to reconstruct the dynamics.

Crash in Mel, three people in the hospital

Collision between car and minicar in Mel, one person injured

