Home » Accident on 30 left a motorcyclist dead and chaos in Transmilenio
News

Accident on 30 left a motorcyclist dead and chaos in Transmilenio

by admin
Accident on 30 left a motorcyclist dead and chaos in Transmilenio

Around 2:30 p.m. this Wednesday, an accident was recorded in the 30th Avenue (NQS)which left a dead motorcyclist as a balance.

The information has been confirmed by the Bogota Mobility Secretariat. The body was removed around 4:20 p.m.

“There is a road accident with a fatality in the town of Teusaquillo between an articulated bus and a motorcyclist on Av. NQS with Calle 63, South – North direction. @TransitoBta at the point and a criminal group on the move,” said Bogotá Tránsito at the time .

See also  Thailand, the bungee jumping rope breaks during the jump: the tourist survives - Corriere TV

You may also like

The US budget gave a surplus of 176...

Through consensus the candidate will be known

Vaeyens new Managing Director Sport of Parma –...

Elim CAN 2023: the match of the 5th...

Interior Minister clarifies statements about negotiations with drug...

Bono in Naples wearing the scarf of the...

the deadline for submitting applications extended – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

They study traveling shorebirds in Litoral de San...

Guinan high-speed railway joint commissioning and joint trial...

Walt Disney EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy