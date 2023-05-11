Accident on 30 left a motorcyclist dead and chaos in Transmilenio

15
Around 2:30 p.m. this Wednesday, an accident was recorded in the 30th Avenue (NQS)which left a dead motorcyclist as a balance.
The information has been confirmed by the Bogota Mobility Secretariat. The body was removed around 4:20 p.m.
“There is a road accident with a fatality in the town of Teusaquillo between an articulated bus and a motorcyclist on Av. NQS with Calle 63, South – North direction. @TransitoBta at the point and a criminal group on the move,” said Bogotá Tránsito at the time .
