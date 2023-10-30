Accident on the A1: Unreasonable drug driver (17) landed his car in a ditch

A 17-year-old from the Kirchdorf an der Krems district will probably no longer have his test driving license in his hands for a long time: the young man was stopped by the police in Linz on Saturday night and had to give up his driving license because of drug impairment. Unimpressed, he got back into the car a little later. While driving on the western highway at around 3:25 a.m. near Sipbachzell (Wels-Land district), he lost control of the car and veered off the road to the right.

After traveling around 130 meters, the car ended up on the side of a ditch. The young driver and his passenger of the same age from the Linz-Land district were able to leave the battered vehicle independently. They informed the emergency services via an emergency call box. Officers again determined that the 17-year-old was impaired by drugs. He was taken to the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic with injuries of an unspecified degree, and his passenger refused medical treatment, the police said on Saturday afternoon.

Localization: The accident happened on the A1 near Sipbachzell

