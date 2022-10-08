Six people died in a road accident that took place shortly before 4pm on Friday in the three-lane section of the A4 motorway at the San Donà di Piave tollbooth between the entrance and exit of the Trieste junction. Among the victims, the former mayor of Riccione, Massimo Pironi, who was driving the van, a gift from the Lion’s Club of the Romagna city. There were seven people in the vehicle, four of them disabled. The van crashed violently into an articulated lorry.

00:15