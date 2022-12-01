Home News Accident on the A4 motorway between cars and trucks, two people stuck
Accident on the A4 motorway between cars and trucks, two people stuck

Accident on the A4 motorway between cars and trucks, two people stuck

L’A4 motorway is closed between San Stino and the Portogruaro junction in the direction of Venice due to an accident that occurred around 12.30 today, 1 December. At least get involved two trucks and a couple of cars, two people stuck in the cars and extracted by the rescuers. I’m wounds but they are not in danger of death.

I fire fighters they intervened against traffic to reach the damaged vehicles. There is also talk of a lost cargo.

Autovie Venete announces the closure of the A4 for relief efforts. Also closed the A28/A4 connection towards Venice.

In the impact, one of the articulated trucks slammed into the central safety barrier. Due to the impact, the barrier ended up in the overtaking lane of the opposite carriageway, towards Trieste. Precisely because of this obstruction there are also queues in the opposite direction from San Donà to the Portogruaro node.

