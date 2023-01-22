A minor under 16 years of age, lost his life after suffering an accident on the motorcycle in which he was mobilizing.

According to the information known by this medium, a crash-type accident occurred a few minutes ago on the Neiva-Castilla road, km 33+800 meters, jurisdiction of the municipality of Aipe, Huila.

The motorcycle with license plates ZJE78F, AKT brand, private service, black, was driven by a 16-year-old minor, Nicolás Sánchez Puentes, who died at the scene.

A TLN900 license plate truck, MACK brand, public service, white, driven by a 50-year-old man, who is unharmed, reportedly collided with the motorcyclist.

The main hypothesis that the authorities handle in a preliminary way, is not respecting priority when entering a road.

At the moment everything is part of the investigations that the authorities will initiate to determine responsibilities.