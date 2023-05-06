Accident on the Cassia road near Viterbo, a motorcyclist dies – Lazio

4
The collision with a bus a few kilometers from Viterbo
(ANSA) – ROME, 06 MAY – Fatal accident on the northern Cassia road a few kilometers from Viterbo, near the Mimosa centre. A motorcyclist in his 50s died instantly after colliding with a public bus pulling out of a side parking lot.
The motorcyclist was together with other members of a club of centaurs, the Desmo Tuscia, and was in the direction of Montefiascone. Surveys are underway to understand the dynamics of the accident. (HANDLE).
