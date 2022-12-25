Home News Accident on the eve of dawn, two 25-year-old boys died. There are also two wounded
News

Accident on the eve of dawn, two 25-year-old boys died. There are also two wounded

by admin
Accident on the eve of dawn, two 25-year-old boys died. There are also two wounded

Christmas Eve marked by yet another tragedy on the streets of Venice. And of two 25-year-old boys living in Mestre deadRiccardo Pastrello and Tobia De Eccher and two minor injuries, all friends returning from a party, the heavy toll of the accident which occurred at 5 am on 24 December in Mestre, at the height of the pedestrian overpass on street of liberty.

The dynamics

The Renault Clio he was traveling in the direction of Mestre. The group of four friends, three boys and a girl, were walking home after having spent the night of Christmas Eve at a party at Argo 16, in the Vega area. At the height of the pedestrian overpass on viale della Libertà, the drama.

The driver, a twenty-five year old from Mestre, lost control of the small car due to causes under investigation: the Clio touched the side shoulder and performed some carombefore stopping. The front part of the vehicle was completely destroyed, a clear sign of the violence of the impact. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Riccardo and Tobia, from Franchetti to basketball. Here are the victims of the accident on Christmas Eve in Mestre

Alexander Abbadir

The rescues

The scene is terrible who presented herself to first responders. The firefighters of Mestre, who arrived with two vehicles, made the scene of the accident safe and extracted Tobia De Eccher from the Renault Clio, who had remained stuck in the plates of the rear seat, who was stabilized and entrusted to the operators of the Suem 118 of Mestre. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

See also  Belluno in the regional chessboard: Lega and FdI negotiate on De Pellegrin

Instead, Riccardo Pastrello died instantly, also a passenger of the Clio, as ascertained by the medical staff, who was traveling alongside the driver.

The two injured

The driver and a girl who was traveling as a passenger in the back seat, but on the left side, remained wounded, were treated by health personnel and transferred to the Angelo hospital in Mestre. Their conditionsaccording to what has been learned, they wouldn’t be serious. At the time of rescue they were conscious. The girl is the girlfriend of one of the two victims.

The drama of the driver

Il driver he realized that one of his friends, the one who died on the spot, hadn’t made it. At that point he lost his mind. He started running desperately in the street, so much so that the municipal police, after trying to block and calm him down, had to immobilize and sedate him.

The young man underwent all tests to verify the intake of alcohol or drugs before driving. The results are not there yet.

Surveys until morning

On site the motorized department of the municipal police of Venice for the surveys and the police cars of the state for the road system. Rescue operations by the firefighters and surveys ended in the very early morning.

You may also like

Tragedy in Mestre, car against a wall: two...

Xinhua All Media+｜Fight for your dreams with confidence——What...

The Santa Claus of the pediatric firefighters

my country’s grain output has stood firm at...

2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival opens

The story of Stefano, a volunteer for a...

Rely on your own strength to secure your...

Mass in the cave with the bishop in...

my country’s grain output has stood firm at...

The sludge hub will be born in Longarone:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy