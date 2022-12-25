Christmas Eve marked by yet another tragedy on the streets of Venice. And of two 25-year-old boys living in Mestre dead – Riccardo Pastrello and Tobia De Eccher – and two minor injuries, all friends returning from a party, the heavy toll of the accident which occurred at 5 am on 24 December in Mestre, at the height of the pedestrian overpass on street of liberty.

The dynamics

The Renault Clio he was traveling in the direction of Mestre. The group of four friends, three boys and a girl, were walking home after having spent the night of Christmas Eve at a party at Argo 16, in the Vega area. At the height of the pedestrian overpass on viale della Libertà, the drama.

The driver, a twenty-five year old from Mestre, lost control of the small car due to causes under investigation: the Clio touched the side shoulder and performed some carombefore stopping. The front part of the vehicle was completely destroyed, a clear sign of the violence of the impact. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.



Riccardo and Tobia, from Franchetti to basketball. Here are the victims of the accident on Christmas Eve in Mestre Alexander Abbadir

December 24, 2022

The rescues

The scene is terrible who presented herself to first responders. The firefighters of Mestre, who arrived with two vehicles, made the scene of the accident safe and extracted Tobia De Eccher from the Renault Clio, who had remained stuck in the plates of the rear seat, who was stabilized and entrusted to the operators of the Suem 118 of Mestre. The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Instead, Riccardo Pastrello died instantly, also a passenger of the Clio, as ascertained by the medical staff, who was traveling alongside the driver.

The two injured

The driver and a girl who was traveling as a passenger in the back seat, but on the left side, remained wounded, were treated by health personnel and transferred to the Angelo hospital in Mestre. Their conditionsaccording to what has been learned, they wouldn’t be serious. At the time of rescue they were conscious. The girl is the girlfriend of one of the two victims.

The drama of the driver

Il driver he realized that one of his friends, the one who died on the spot, hadn’t made it. At that point he lost his mind. He started running desperately in the street, so much so that the municipal police, after trying to block and calm him down, had to immobilize and sedate him.

The young man underwent all tests to verify the intake of alcohol or drugs before driving. The results are not there yet.

Surveys until morning

On site the motorized department of the municipal police of Venice for the surveys and the police cars of the state for the road system. Rescue operations by the firefighters and surveys ended in the very early morning.