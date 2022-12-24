Christmas Eve marked by yet another tragedy on the streets of Venice. And of two 25-year-old boys living in Mestre dead (whose details have not yet been disclosed) and two minor injuries, all friends returning from a party, the heavy toll of the accident which occurred at 5 am on 24 December in Mestre, at the height of the pedestrian overpass on street of liberty.

The dynamics

The Renault Clio he was traveling in the direction of Mestre. The group of four friends, three boys and a girl, were walking home after having spent the night of Christmas Eve at a party in the Vega area. At the height of the pedestrian overpass on viale della Libertà, the drama.

The driver, a twenty-five year old from Mestre, lost control of the small car due to causes under investigation: the Clio touched the side shoulder and performed some carombefore stopping. The front part of the vehicle was completely destroyed, a clear sign of the violence of the impact. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The rescues

The scene is terrible who presented herself to first responders. The Mestre firefighters, who arrived with two vehicles, secured the scene of the accident and extracted from the Renault Clio one of the passengers who got stuck in the metal sheets, which was stabilized and entrusted to the Mestre Suem 118 operators. The boy died in the hospital.

On the other hand, a second young man, also a passenger of the Clio, died on the spot, as ascertained by the medical staff.

The two injured

The driver and a girl who was traveling as a passenger, stayed wounded, were treated by health personnel and transferred to the Angelo hospital in Mestre. Their conditionsaccording to what has been learned, they wouldn’t be serious. At the time of rescue they were conscious. The girl is the girlfriend of one of the two victims.

The drama of the driver

Il driver he realized that one of his friends, the one who died on the spot, hadn’t made it. At that point he lost his mind. He started running desperately in the street, so much so that the municipal police, after trying to block and calm him down, had to immobilize and sedate him.

The young man underwent all tests to verify the intake of alcohol or drugs before driving. The results are not there yet.

Surveys until morning

The motorized department of the municipal police of Venice was on site for the surveys and the traffic police. The rescue operations of the firemen and the surveys ended with the first light of dawn.