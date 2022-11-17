One dead on Feltrina in the accident this morning, Wednesday 16 November, on Sr 348 Feltrina, near Quero. A heavy vehicle and a van were involved and collided head-on on a straight stretch. The impact was very violent, the van overturned and the driver died: Salvatore Stefani, in his early twenties, died instantly. The young man, originally from Mogliano, played for Rugby Feltre where he remained after high school.

The accident on the Feltrina in Quero cost the life of one person

The carabinieri of the Quero station were on site for the surveys, the firefighters who are providing support given the complexity of the accident scene and a 118 ambulance. The helicopter, initially alerted and taken off from Pieve di Cadore, was was sent back to base, when it was realized that there was nothing more they could do for the driver of the van. The Sr 348 was closed at the Anzù roundabout and long times are expected for the removal of the body and the damaged vehicles.

A firefighter at the scene of the fatal accident in Quero

The firefighters who arrived from Feltre and Treviso with the crane, have secured the vehicles. The driver of the heavy vehicle was slightly injured.