TRIESTE An accident involving a light vehicle is blocking traffic on the stretch between Duino and Monfalcone East towards Venice.

The accident occurred today 11 December around 2.30 pm at kilometer 518.600 in the locality of Duino. The car overturned in the fast lane near central new jersey. The traffic police, 118, firefighters, Autovie Venete personnel and mechanical emergency vehicles were on site. Three people injured. Traffic had to be blocked to allow emergency services to arrive and the vehicle to be removed. On-site personnel are working to reclaim the roadway and clear the roadway for traffic to resume.