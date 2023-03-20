The activity was carried out in the Rector’s Office of the Universidad Nacional del Este (UNE) in the presence of managers, administrative officials and technicians from the different academic units of this high house of studies.

The external training days in advanced life support and rescue drills are provided by a select team of instructors from the Health Foundation’s Internal Accident Prevention Committee (ICPA).

Historic

These historic training workshops and external training have already benefited various public institutions in the region, such as the Tripartite Border Command, the Ciudad del Este Naval Base, the Third Infantry Division, brigades and units of the National Police such as the Lince Group, the Special Operations (GEO), Investigations Department, among others.

Themes

The thematic axes covered crisis situations, landslides, accidents, fires, catastrophes, advanced life support, cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques, management of traumatized patients, evacuation of buildings, rescue tools, basic knowledge of accident management and use of fire extinguishers.

These talks are promoted by the Executive Management and have 80% practical classes and only 20% theoretical classes.

Emphasis on practice

The course is taught by Lic. Eliceo Cabrera, head of the Outpatient Emergency Service and president of CIPA with the theoretical and practical support of Lic. Edgar Franco Forneron, member of CIPA and head of Organizational Development, Lic. Alexandra Ott, Lic. Moisés Ferreira and Javier Bobadilla, all members of the Internal Accident Prevention Commission.

Lic. Edgar Franco Forneron, announced that the Tesãi Foundation is open to requests from public institutions in the region to schedule future training courses, following a pre-established schedule.

Main actions

Talks on general health; Training talks; Management of trauma patients; Basic and advanced Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR); Building evacuation; Use of salvage tools; Basic knowledge of fires and use of fire extinguishers; choking; Heimlich maneuver and cerebrovascular accident.