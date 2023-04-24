Home » Accident: Two paragliders crashed in the Black Forest
Accident: Two paragliders crashed in the Black Forest

Accident: Two paragliders crashed in the Black Forest

Two paragliders crashed in the Black Forest

Two paragliders crashed in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday. As the police announced on Monday, a 35-year-old near Loffenau (Rastatt district) was seriously injured, a 49-year-old escaped near Neuffen (Esslingen district) with a graze. According to the police, the wind conditions had suddenly deteriorated in both crashes, so that the Paragliders did not get enough lift when taking off.

According to a police spokesman, the 35-year-old fell between six and eight meters at the so-called Teufelsmühle in the northern Black Forest. According to the police, witnesses had observed how the man initially started without any problems. Then the wind conditions changed and the paraglider lost altitude, the spokesman explained. According to the information, the man grazed the treetops, fell and landed on the forest floor. A rescue helicopter took him to the hospital.

The 49-year-old paraglider had started at Hohenneuffen on the edge of the Swabian Jura when the buoyancy stopped shortly thereafter. According to the information, the man first touched two treetops and then got stuck with his umbrella in a third treetop. The mountain rescue service freed the man who was stuck at a height of around 15 meters. Except for a graze, he sustained no other injuries, according to police.

