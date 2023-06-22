Accident with three cars in Steyr: Two seriously injured, one slightly injured

Three cars were involved in the accident on Wolferner Landesstraße. Two drivers aged 19 and 61 were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the third person involved (31) suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened around 4:10 p.m. on the Wolferner Landesstraße. A 19-year-old from Steyr was driving into town when he got into the oncoming lane with his car for reasons that are still unclear. The result was a collision with oncoming cars, driven by a 31-year-old from the Grieskirchen district and a 61-year-old from the Steyr-Land district. According to the police, the man was behind the young woman from Hausruckviertel.

After the collision, the two cars were thrown into a ditch. The seriously injured person who caused the accident (19) was trapped in his car. The rescue helicopter flew him to the accident hospital in Linz. The 61-year-old, who also suffered serious injuries, was taken to the Steyr Clinic. The slightly injured 31-year-old is also treated there. “Wolferner Landesstrasse was closed to all traffic until 6:30 p.m.,” the police said on Thursday.

