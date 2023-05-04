Accident: worker hit by train

There is a bad accident south of Cologne. A train drives into a group of workers. Much is initially unclear, but one thing is certain: there are dead.

Hürth – More and more men and women are coming together at the police barrier. Soon there will be a good 40 people. They mourn and cry: Here, a few kilometers south of Cologne, two of their relatives died on the train tracks. A woman from the group is led by the police across a field to the Intercity (IC), which hit the two workers a few hours earlier. When she returns to the group, she breaks down crying.

According to the police, it was still unclear why the work crew was on the tracks in the morning, although a train was approaching. According to initial investigations, they carried out work on the route on behalf of Deutsche Bahn. The group also included five other workers who witnessed the death of their colleagues and suffered shock. They were not hit by the train, they remained physically unharmed. “Our thoughts are with the deceased, injured and their relatives,” said a railway spokesman.

The accident happened on the open road near Hürth, within sight of a high-rise settlement. The area is characterized by farms, commercial buildings, but also residential buildings. You can see Cologne Cathedral in the distance across the fields and fields. The fire brigade and police were deployed in large numbers, and a helicopter circled over the scene of the accident. Investigators secured clues at the scene of the accident. “In addition, police officers are here at the scene. We secure the tracks, we photograph the tracks, we talk to eyewitnesses whose testimony is very important to us,” said a police spokesman. According to a police spokeswoman, collecting traces is part of the routine, and there is currently no preliminary investigation.

Emergency chaplains take care on site

According to a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn, the IC 2005 was on its way from Emden to Koblenz and hit the workers around 11 a.m. At the time he was traveling at 160 kilometers per hour. According to railway information, there were about 50 people on the train. They had to stay on the train for several hours after the accident. According to the police, passengers who wished to do so were cared for by emergency chaplains. They also looked after the relatives of the victims who had come to the scene of the accident. The passengers were finally evacuated on Thursday afternoon. They should be transported further by bus.

The railway line was closed between Cologne and Bonn, resulting in failures and delays in long-distance and local traffic. According to Bahn, long-distance trains between Cologne and Koblenz were diverted on the right bank of the Rhine and were delayed by around 20 minutes. There were also delays and partial cancellations on the regional train lines 30 and 48 as well as on the regional express 5.







North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) expressed their condolences to the relatives on Twitter and thanked the emergency services at the accident site. “My thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased and their colleagues who had to witness this terrible tragedy,” said Wüst’s account.