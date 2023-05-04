Accident: worker hit by train

12
There is a bad accident south of Cologne. A train drives into a group of workers. Much is initially unclear, but one thing is certain: there are dead.
Hürth – More and more men and women are coming together at the police barrier. Soon there will be a good 40 people. They mourn and cry: Here, a few kilometers south of Cologne, two of their relatives died on the train tracks. A woman from the group is led by the police across a field to the Intercity (IC), which hit the two workers a few hours earlier. When she returns to the group, she breaks down crying.