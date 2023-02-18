Thanks to the management of Governor Ramiro Barragán Adame, the manager of the Educational Infrastructure Financing Fund -FFIE-, sent the general technical director of this entity, Javier Talero, so that he could learn first-hand about the state in which advance the works of the institutions of Úmbita and San Luis de Gaceno.

After the visits, both parties reached agreements that benefit the educational communities.

After several hours of consultation, it was possible to return to normality in the municipality of San Luis de Gaceno, where the inhabitants were in a peaceful protest for the non-compliance in the construction of their Educational Institution. After signing the act of commitment, mobility immediately returned to the jurisdiction and the children were allowed to start their classes.

Commitments

The FFIE official and his team promised that, by February 15, they will present the proposal for the distribution of temporary mobile classrooms in the educational headquarters and the date of installation of the same that are appropriate to the climate of the population so that the students are more comfortable while construction is complete. By March 9, the first technical monitoring committee is held, in which the contractor of the work and the schedule to be followed will be presented.

Every 15 days, a work committee will be held with the participation of the citizen oversight, the FFIE, the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office.

The Government of Boyacá, through the Ministry of Education, confirmed the availability of the budget for the complementary works as agreed.

On February 9, a commission will travel to assess and diagnose the needs of the primary headquarters for the preparation of the work budget that will be presented to the committee on March 9 with the investment proposal.

The municipal Administration begins the review and will specify the maintenance activities of the three bathrooms batteries of the primary headquarters, including the management of water availability and by February 15, a report will be presented with amounts of work and activities to be carried out at the educational headquarters with a schedule, including the acquisition of fans.

The Educational Institution will send a report of the Integrated Enrollment System -SIMAT- to the FFIE, together with the plan of the educational headquarters so that they can organize the installation of the classrooms and the needs of the Institution will be communicated to the Mayor’s Office.

The Municipal Ombudsman will convene and form the oversight and this information will be sent to the FFIE so that they can be convened in the technical committees.

Source: Government of Boyacá

