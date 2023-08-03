Home » Accidental explosion left a minor injured west of Bogotá
News

Accidental explosion left a minor injured west of Bogotá

by admin
Accidental explosion left a minor injured west of Bogotá

On the night of this Wednesday, a minor under the age of 15 lost one of his upper extremities after accidentally activating an explosive device that would have been taken to his residence by his father, while the latter was doing recycling work.

According to the authorities, the young man was already transferred to a care center while he was given first aid, the misfortune occurred in the Villas de Alzate neighborhood, Engativá, west of the capital

At first it was believed that the noise would have been the product of a home accident caused by a pressure cooker, but when the police responded to the emergency they realized that it was an explosive device.

And it is that although there is no evidence that this material was the initiative of an armed group, it does leave the security that the city is going through in suspense.

It should be remembered that during July there were several attacks against commercial establishments where subjects made use of handicrafts to affect the structures of various establishments; during the four recorded events there were no human losses.

See also  Madrid Open, 15-year-old Russian Mira Andreeva's winning streak continues

You may also like

The U.S. Plans to Provide Military Aid to...

the heaviest ever lived » Science News

The municipality will carry out cleaning work in...

Invima alerted for arepas de chócolo that does...

Rome, 4-2 at Farense in the last friendly...

On August 15, the allocation of subsidies from...

Zhejiang Public Security Organ’s Summer Crackdown Leads to...

Triennale Milano, tender to expand the Design museum...

Lasso failed to find the formula to unlock...

Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment and Multiple Offenses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy