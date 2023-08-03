Accidental explosion left a minor injured west of Bogotá

On the night of this Wednesday, a minor under the age of 15 lost one of his upper extremities after accidentally activating an explosive device that would have been taken to his residence by his father, while the latter was doing recycling work.

According to the authorities, the young man was already transferred to a care center while he was given first aid, the misfortune occurred in the Villas de Alzate neighborhood, Engativá, west of the capital

At first it was believed that the noise would have been the product of a home accident caused by a pressure cooker, but when the police responded to the emergency they realized that it was an explosive device.

And it is that although there is no evidence that this material was the initiative of an armed group, it does leave the security that the city is going through in suspense.

It should be remembered that during July there were several attacks against commercial establishments where subjects made use of handicrafts to affect the structures of various establishments; during the four recorded events there were no human losses.

