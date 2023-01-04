Home News Accidents at work, 22-year-old worker dies invested in a construction site in the Sassari area
Accidents at work, 22-year-old worker dies invested in a construction site in the Sassari area

The 22-year-old worker who was seriously injured in an accident at work on a construction site on the Buddi Buddi road in the Sassari area did not make it. The young man died at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari where he had been hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The young man was working to fix the road surface, when suddenly a truck, probably in reverse, hit him causing a very serious chest trauma. Immediately assisted by colleagues, who called 118, the worker was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of the Santissima Annunziata, where he is now hospitalized.

