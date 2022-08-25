Home News Accidents at work, 52-year-old worker dies crushed by a machine in Buccinasco
by admin
A 52-year-old worker died this morning shortly after 5 in a logistics company in Buccinasco, in the Milanese area.

DIE OF WORK – THE DOSSIER

According to reports from the medical staff, the man was crushed by a machine and it is not yet clear if he had first fallen ill. From the first reconstructions the man was working on board an electric pallet truck when he crashed into a shelf, his chest being crushed between the shelf and the machinery.

The 118 rescuers intervened on the spot, who could not help but ascertain the death, and the carabinieri of the Corsico company.

