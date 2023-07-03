Accidents claim the lives of three people in Huila

Two men and one woman lost their lives in different motorcycle-related incidents.

The first event occurred on Saturday morning, when the young Natalia Cortés died on the Campoalegre – Hobo road, near the La Chatera bridge. The victim was found dead at the scene, and she apparently lost control of her motorcycle, going off the road. Currently, the corresponding investigations are being carried out to clarify the facts.

In the second case, Jesús Erley Cubillos Tovar lost his life after colliding head-on with a truck on the Neiva – Yaguará highway, in the sector known as La Boa. The man, originally from Palermo, Huila, was riding a motorcycle and, for reasons that are still being investigated, he collided head-on with the truck, immediately losing his life.

The third road accident occurred on Saturday night on the Hobo – Campoalegre road, in the Los Rosales sector. In this case, motorcyclist José Eduardo Cardoso lost his life after being run over by a tanker truck.

These accidents have caused consternation in the community and highlight the importance of following traffic rules and maintaining prudence when driving, especially in the case of motorcycles. Appropriate authorities continue to investigate the details of each event to determine the exact circumstances that led to these tragic loss of life.

Authorities continue to make a fundamental call to remind all drivers of the importance of paying attention to the road, respecting speed limits and taking the necessary precautions to avoid tragedies like these. Road safety must be a priority for everyone, with the aim of preserving life and avoiding unfortunate events.