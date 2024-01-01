Accidents due to “barrels” in Trento, a 27 year old loses a hand – News

A 27-year-old Moldovan resident in Trento was rescued last night in Trento just before midnight. The young man lost a hand due to a firecracker exploding while he was with some peers in via Maccani. Also in the city, two other interventions were reported to rescue the same number of young people who, while detonating the “barrels”, suffered abrasions and burns on their hands and had to be treated.





Great control and surveillance work was carried out by the police: in Piazza Duomo in Trento the Police Headquarters monitored the influx which, from 8pm to 2am, amounted to 10,000 people. The operators intervened on three or four occasions to calm down some slightly over the top boys who were setting off firecrackers near people. One of these, a 23-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, was taken to the police station and reported for resistance. Police control service, also with the Mobile Office, in Piazza Sissi in Madonna di Campiglio, where 7,000 people gathered until around half past three.





Finally, a curious intervention occurred around 1.30 am, when a call arrived at the operations center from an alarmed woman because she had noticed the ducks that live in the pond in Piazza Dante running away frightened by the explosions of firecrackers. A police car reached the park and the operators recovered the birds.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

