Cyclist falls in the mountains, taken to the hospital. The helicopter of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore spoke today, Sunday 23 October, around noon, along the path that descends from the church of San Dionisio, for a 53-year-old from Povegliano (TV) who fell with his pedal assisted mountain bike. The man, who was with family members, regained consciousness when the helicopter arrived, complaining of back pain. He was immediately taken care of by the medical team and the helicopter rescue technician, who landed nearby with a 30-meter winch. Embarrassed, he was recovered and transported to the Belluno hospital for investigations.

Immediately after the Suem power station alerted the Alpine Rescue of Feltre to intervene in support of the ambulance in the locality of Tol, for another cyclist who fell on the dirt road with the pedal assisted mountain bike. A team of seven technicians reached the injured man, who was with his friends and was being assisted by the ambulance nurse for suspected chest trauma. Once loaded on a stretcher, the 51-year-old from Arsiè was transported by rescuers for a kilometer to the road and from there accompanied to the hospital in Feltre.