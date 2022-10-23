Home News Accidents in the mountains, cyclists on the ground the Suem helicopter arrives
News

Accidents in the mountains, cyclists on the ground the Suem helicopter arrives

by admin
Accidents in the mountains, cyclists on the ground the Suem helicopter arrives

Cyclist falls in the mountains, taken to the hospital. The helicopter of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore spoke today, Sunday 23 October, around noon, along the path that descends from the church of San Dionisio, for a 53-year-old from Povegliano (TV) who fell with his pedal assisted mountain bike. The man, who was with family members, regained consciousness when the helicopter arrived, complaining of back pain. He was immediately taken care of by the medical team and the helicopter rescue technician, who landed nearby with a 30-meter winch. Embarrassed, he was recovered and transported to the Belluno hospital for investigations.

Immediately after the Suem power station alerted the Alpine Rescue of Feltre to intervene in support of the ambulance in the locality of Tol, for another cyclist who fell on the dirt road with the pedal assisted mountain bike. A team of seven technicians reached the injured man, who was with his friends and was being assisted by the ambulance nurse for suspected chest trauma. Once loaded on a stretcher, the 51-year-old from Arsiè was transported by rescuers for a kilometer to the road and from there accompanied to the hospital in Feltre.

See also  Cornuda, Bengala Fire third at X-Factor: "The best evening of our life"

You may also like

The secrets of homemade bread. The best way...

Struggling to compose the chapter of building a...

Government at work on the bill decree: 5...

Ivrea, high schools in the square to be...

Deputies to the 20th National Congress of the...

Pit stop shoes for Giorgia Meloni, from the...

Žʤ ܶŻɹ _йҾŻ

A seventeen year old was seriously beaten by...

Bottura is a director and Agli Amici brings...

Meloni Government: Made in Italy, food sovereignty, merit....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy