Yet another tragedy of the mountains: the photographer from Trentino Piero Cavagna, 63, lost his life in an accident while hiking with his wife: he fell for about 40 meters along a slope characterized by jumps of rock. The two were walking along the path 627B that from the hamlet of Margone (Vallelaghi) leads to the Bael hut, at an altitude of about 1,000 meters above sea level. The call to the Single Emergency Number 112 came shortly after 2 pm from his wife.

The helicopter rescue technician and the health team were lowered from the helicopter with the winch in place but for Cavagna there was now nothing to do. After the doctor ascertained the death and after the authorization from the authorities, the body was recovered on board the helicopter and taken to Ranzo.

“It leaves the news of Piero Cavagna’s sudden death really sad and speechless. I immediately want to express my condolences to my family and that of the entire legislative assembly and while I do so I have in mind the last, very recent meetings with the photographer and journalist at Palazzo Trentini “. This was stated by the president of the provincial council of Trento Walter Kaswalder.