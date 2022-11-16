The long artery of the Pontebbana it is among the most accident-prone roads in Italy for two-wheelers, and more. This is revealed by the ranking drawn up byAci which analyzed the data relating to road accidents and their location in Italy.

At the top of the most dangerous sections for two wheels, with fatal accidents, the Grande Raccordo Anulare of Rome, the SS 601 Ostia-Anzio in the municipality of Rome, the SS 007 in the municipality of Terracina the SS 016 Adriatica in the municipality of Bari, the SS 018 Tirrena-Inferiore in the municipality of Vietri sul mare, while sections with a high accident density are confirmed along the SS 001 Aurelia in the province of Savona, the SS 002 Cassia and the SS 006 Casilina in the province of Rome, the SS 0016 Adriatica in province of Rimini. In terms of accident density, the stretches along the SS 001 Aurelia in the province of Lucca and Savona, the SS 011 Padana Superiore in the province of Padua and Venice, the SS 013 Pontebbana in the province of Trevisowhere one of the most recent serious accidents was the collision of a pedestrian crossing the street in Spresiano.

Following the SS 016 Adriatica in the province of Ascoli Piceno, the SS 022 of Val Macra in the province of Cuneo, the SS 248 Schiavonesca Marosticana in the province of Vicenza. As far as pedestrians are concerned, in 2021 more than one fatal investment occurred on the SS 016 Adriatica in the municipality of Fano in the province of Pesaro Urbino and on the SS 439 Sarzanese Valdera in the municipality of Massarosa in the province of Lucca.

Even on extra-urban roads, vulnerable users account for a very high share of deaths, still increasing: 39% are cyclists, “dueruotists” or pedestrians. In 25% of cases, a motorcyclist died (270), 10% a pedestrian (114) and 3.5% a cyclist (38). Compared to 2019, the number of deaths on motorized two-wheelers is increasing (there were 257), while the number of cyclists who died is decreasing (there were 53). The mortality rate of two-wheelers, emerges from the ACI study, is much higher than that of four-wheelers: 4.1 deaths for every 100 motor vehicles involved in accidents, and 2.5 for bicycles compared to 1.2 for cars.

Fifty-three accidents, of which 21 were fatal, occurred on motorway sections. Along the list of routes where there is a particularly high number of investments: many consular posts in the Municipality of Rome and the SS 005 Tiburtina in the Municipality of Tivoli stand out. Furthermore, the SS 001 Aurelia in the Municipality of Diano Marina Vallecrosia (Imperia), the SS 227 in the Municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), the SS 016 Adriatica in the Municipality of Fano (Pesaro-Urbino), the SS 155 of Fiuggi in the Municipality of Fiuggi and the SS 270 of Ischia Verde in the Municipality of Forio (Naples).

Compared to 2019, the A 51 Tangenziale est of Milan, the Gra of Rome, the A 8 in the province of Varese and the SS 036 of Lake Como and Spluga in the province of Monza Brianza are the roads on which accidents decreased by more in absolute value the accidents and the dead have also decreased; while A12 in the province of Genoa, A4 in the province of Padua, A13 in the province of Bologna, SS 16 Adriatica in the provinces of Ravenna and Pesaro-Urbino, SS 372 Telesina in the province of Caserta, SS 121 Catanese are the sections with the greatest decreases in deaths in absolute terms.