Accompany name change on ID to lgtbiq+ population

The government of the Valley, through the Secretariat for Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity, legally and emotionally supported the process of changing the identity card for the diverse population in the department.

Daniela and Kevin are two members of the lgbtiq+ population of Valle del Cauca who fulfilled their dream of changing their name and gender on the citizenship card, thanks to the management and accompaniment of the Valle del Gobernación, through said secretariat.

“This is very important to us because starting with our identity document is how we get others to see us as we want them to see us, as we identify ourselves. For me as a non-binary person, this is an achievement. Thanks to the Government of Valle for helping us in this cumbersome process,” said Kevin Sarama Noreña.

For Daniela, another 22-year-old trans girl, the pride and happiness of this day exceeded all her expectations. “I am so proud of this, I am very happy to be here today making the change in my ID,” she mentioned.

Advice

The accompaniment for the change of identity card is the culmination of a legal, legal, emotional and social advisory process, which has been led by the Valley’s Secretariat for Women, Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity with eight people who are part of the diverse community.

Luz Dey Escobar, Secretary for Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity said that “we are completing an action to guarantee the rights of trans women in the department of Valle del Cauca.”

The official indicated that “during the entire process, some actions were carried out to offer services, accompaniment, food security and this last action, which is the most significant for them and is to be able to guarantee the identification card, the change of name.”

In this sense, he said that the Government of Valle with its diversity team has carried out all the emotional and legal support.

management

The Secretariat for Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity of Valle del Cauca has not only been working to accompany and prevent gender violence, but also carries out important work to enforce the rights of the lgbtiq+ population.

That is why it has developed different activities such as meetings with this population, psychological and legal support, among others.

The Valle del Cauca Pact for the recognition of sexual diversity and the lgbtiq+ gender is part of the “Valle Invencible” Development Plan 2020-2023.

Indervalle has also been working on a policy to combat homophobia.

That is why the Indervalle Promotion Department has established a line of community social sports with the lgtbiq+ community, with activities that allow this population to have a link in the sports field as recreational athletes, coaches, monitors and as workers. of the entity to link this population in the programs carried out by the entity.

Likewise, the Department of Institutional Development of the Government of Valle has defined measures to prevent this population from being discriminated against in the workplace.

The Valle del Cauca Pact for the Recognition of lgbtiq+ Sexual and Gender Diversity has had the execution of the goals agreed to so far by the government of Clara Luz Roldán, a significant investment in direct product goals that until mid-2022 exceeded $1,302 million with important actions developed in search of the welfare of this population.

Likewise, work has been done on the economic reactivation of the Lgbti population through actions included in the framework of social inclusion with a differential approach, for people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

