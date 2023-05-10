According to a report, Habeck State Secretary Patrick Graichen’s best man, Michael Schäfer, will give up the Dena job

The discussions about staffing in the Green Ministry of Economic Affairs are not abating. The Greens politician Michael Schäfer, potential managing director of the federal energy agency Dena, will not take the job. As Patrick Graichen’s best man, he had become the subject of public debate.

"The Greens politician Michael Schäfer will probably not take up his post as managing director of the federal energy agency Dena. This is reported by the "image".

Accordingly, Schäfer wants to withdraw from his contract. “It is clear that with the new procedure, the result cannot be called Michael Schäfer again, no matter how good he is,” the newspaper quoted a person familiar with the processes as saying. That is why it was agreed with Schäfer to withdraw from the contract. It was also agreed that he would waive compensation, the “Bild” continues. Schäfer was supposed to replace Andreas Kuhlmann as CEO of Dena from June 15, 2023. After allegations of nepotism in the Federal Ministry of Economics, the procedure for filling the Dena management should be set up again. The background is that State Secretary Patrick Graichen was a member of the selection committee – Schäfer was Graichen’s best man.”

