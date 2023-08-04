According to a study, the risk of dementia increases after an infection

HomeLifeHealth

By: Judith Brown

Certain viral infections may accelerate mental decline. According to a study, this increases the risk of dementia.

If you get infected with a virus, that’s it immune system usually weakened for a long time afterwards. It can take weeks or sometimes even months for the body to recover from an infection. In the worst case, it can even develop into chronic fatigue syndrome. But not only that: As researchers have found, an infection should increase the risk of dementia.

Dementia risk should increase after virus infection, according to study

After a severe course of Covid-19, Alzheimer’s patients showed a particularly severely aged brain in a study. Other viral infections may also accelerate brain degradation. © fizkes/IMAGO

For her in the trade magazine Neuron published Study scientists from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) used data from two biodatabases from Finland and the UK. There, 800,000 patient data were evaluated over a period of 15 years. The results of the study show that people who have suffered certain viral infections have an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. These include dementia, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

A correlation could be confirmed in the data analysis. However, the exact cause is still unclear. Since dementia patients have an overall weaker immune system, it may be that they contract viral infections more frequently. As a second hypothesis, however, it would also be possible that certain viral infections can actually weaken the brain. This assumption is also supported by other studies. For example, Alzheimer’s patients show a particularly severely aged brain after a severe course of Covid 19.

Degenerative processes in the brain can be accelerated by infection

The study results show that degenerative processes that are already taking place in the brain can be accelerated by an infection. This could also trigger mental decline – with fatal consequences, since old age represents the greatest risk of Alzheimer’s. However, those who want to prevent memory loss can do so with a healthy diet and sufficient exercise. One type of sport is particularly suitable for protecting against dementia.

