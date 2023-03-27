General Henry Sanabria, current director of the National Police, has responded to LGBTIQ people and the prevalence of HIV in the public forces he leads with rejection, disagreement and discomfort.

The director of the Police was asked about his attitude towards people who have different sexual orientations and gender identities during an interview with an important national media outlet, Sanabria cited article 16 of the Political Constitution of Colombia, which deals with the right to the free development of personality. He also stated that by his “defense” these individuals have come to “confuse” him.

The free development of personality is explicitly mentioned in article 16 of the Constitution. They are protected because some people try to attack that community. In fact, they once confused me when I told them not to bother them, not to mess with them, and not to make fun of them. Because I vehemently defended them, they believed that I belonged to that community, the general responded to Semana Magazine.

He then said that a man who was “a member of that community” came into his office, “I spoke to him funny” and that he felt uncomfortable because he could not understand why the situation had arisen after his “defense”. .

“I was informed of that that day. In fact, one of the people in that group came up to my office, said hello, and started talking to me funny. It was a very uncomfortable situation,” he told the director of the aforementioned medium. «Wait a minute, what I just said is to protect you, but it doesn’t mean… how come she comes to flirt with me? About what?”.

The police chief responded that there is no distinction when asked about God’s opinion on LGBTIQ people, but he also made reference to HIV in his explanation. Despite dealing with different topics, he warned: “Our Lord makes no distinction between them. Years ago, when I met a group of people from my unit, I warned them, telling them: “Look, you have to be careful because the National Police is the force that has the most HIV positives of the four, and that virus causes death. death. 12 of the 15 people I rounded up died; the remaining five are still alive and well and are excellent workers.

In response to the interviewer’s question about the indicated number, the general said: “Unfortunately, because there are so many of us, there is a sizeable LGBTIQ community at the institution. Suddenly, they lack the education to be careful.”

This response has generated criticism because it attributes the spread of the virus to the LGBTIQ social sectors, one of the prejudices and issues that has received the most attention since the 1980s, when the HIV/AIDS pandemic began.

“We strongly reject the statements made by the director of the Police to Semana magazine about the religious doctrine of the institution, particularly those that stigmatize LGBTIQ people and those living with HIV,” said Caribe Afirmativo in this regard. This social organization is dedicated to the protection and defense of human rights. Government institutions must be secular”.

Last but not least, researchers and public health professionals, including epidemiologist Zulma Cuncunubá, who had previously defended condom use, questioned the statements by the director of the National Police.

On the other hand, Julián A. Fernandez-Nio, a medical specialist in epidemiology, said:. “Colombia has spent years creating an establishment that combats the language stigmatization associated with HIV. Despite our shortcomings, progress has been made. The Police Director exhausts all his efforts in a single interview.