According to impact measurement, Holy Week in Popayán produced $23,651 million – news

Many aspects still to be improved in the week that boosts the economy of the capital of Cauca, including security, signage, organization, advertising.

In a press conference held today, April 24, in the Foyer of the Guillermo Valencia Municipal Theater, convened by the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the Permanent Board for Holy Week and Figures and Concepts, the results of the measurement of social, economic and culture of the Holy Week of Popayán 2023.

Surveys, interviews, review of network information and administrative records were used for this purpose.

This is the most important week for the city, its tourism, commerce, enterprises, among other aspects, since it boosts the economy, makes its culture, architecture and history known, it still has a lot to improve, as this measurement shows, especially in terms of signage, information points, quality and relevance of spaces, security, logistics, organization, advice and waste management, improve streets and platforms, more publicity.

It was estimated that 221,615 people attended the Holy Week events in Popayán this 2023, of which 69,242 were visitors and 152,373 residents.

According to the sociodemographic information of the attendees, 49% were men and 51% women, with age ranges as follows: 18-25 (21%); of 26-35 (28%); 36-45 (22%); from 46-55 (15%); from 56-65 (9%) and over 55 years (5%).

Of the total attendees, 74% had attended in previous years and 26% attended Easter 2023 for the first time.

For Non-Residents, the celebration of Holy Week is…

The main reason for the trip to Popayán, for 40%

One of the reasons for the trip to Popayán, for 38%

It did not influence the decision to travel to Popayán, for 22%

Where do Non-Residents come from?

Of other municipalities in Cauca, 57%

From other departments of the country, 37%

From outside the country, 6%

Lodging of Non-Residents

Houses of relatives, 48%

Hotel or hostel, 30%

Friends’ house, 18%

Rented house, 4%

Accommodation offer

Lodging establishments registered in Popayán, 163

Approximate number of beds, 2,350

Single, double and multiple rooms, 1,620

transport report

Passengers at the Guillermo León Valencia airport, 1944

Passengers who arrived at the transport terminal, 89,119

Vehicles that entered Popayán, 6,572

Demand, attendee spending

Average cost of a resident, $118,426

Average expense of a visitor, $304,418

From the invited artists and entrepreneurs…

They participated for the first time in this 2023, 35%

They have participated in previous years, 65%

Local merchants…

Regarding merchants, 27% participated for the first time

They have participated in previous years, 73%

Attendees participated in…

81% fairs and craft exhibitions

71% in processions

45% in museums

44% in cooking festival

19% in Religious Music Festival