The Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal She continues to be a leader of the opposition representation to the Government of President Gustavo Petro, therefore, she remains alert to the new provisions in each of the cabinets that make up the Government of Change.

Through a video posted on their social networks, The senator pointed out what Petro’s five lies would be in his recent interventions. First of all, he takes arguments and reform ideas to try to deny the nation’s first president.

“We unmask Gustavo Petro, a man who feeds the revolutionary fantasy to govern with lies, while leading Colombia to misery,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Among the criticisms that Cabal has against Petro, the affirmations about the forms of government and the current reforms of the Government that are being advanced to be presented before the Congress of the Republic stand out.

“What you contemptuously call neoliberalism is what made free markets possible, the freedom of the individual to undertake and generate their own wealth, that economic model is the one that sustains the economies of the world. While the communism that you defend only generates misery and death”, announced the senator.

In the second argument that the congresswoman opposes, it is related to the health reform, assuring that it is “false” that operations and medicines are only for the richest.

Then they talk about the point of pensions, which is one of the most critical in the current government and for which reforms will be sought in the system, faced with this, the senator assures that the security of pensions may be questioned of the Colombians.

To conclude with his last two arguments, Cabal throws a dart against the economic policy that Colombia will have and points out a strong criticism against the social movements and the social outbreak.