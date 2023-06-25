The head of the Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he has halted the advance of his units towards the Russian capital Moscow.

“Our columns are turning and heading back to the encampments in the opposite direction,” he said in a voice message published by his press service on Telegram. So far, “not a drop of our fighters’ blood” has been spilled, said Prigozhin. “Now the moment has come when blood could be shed.” That’s why it’s time to turn the columns around, he justified the retreat.

The press service of the Belarusian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko, had previously announced that he had persuaded Prigozhin to give up. “Prigozhin has accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to stop his gunmen from the Wagner squad and take further steps to de-escalate,” according to a press release from the President’s Office of the state news agency Belta. In consultation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko acted as a mediator. Prigozhin did not specifically mention Lukashenko in his voice message.

At first it was not clear whether concessions were being made or promised to Prigozhin in order to stop the advance on Moscow.

Power struggle had escalated in the night

The power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian army leadership, which had been smoldering for months, escalated during the night. The 62-year-old accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering an attack on a Wagner troop military camp. The unit fought alongside regular Russian troops in Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine and played a key role in the capture of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. However, there has been a dispute over competencies and ammunition supplies for months.

After the alleged attack on the Wagner camp, which the Ministry of Defense in Moscow promptly denied, Prigozhin announced a “march of justice” to punish those responsible. On Saturday, his troops initially occupied military facilities in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. It later became known that other units had marched towards Moscow. According to Prigozhin, the peaks were recently only around 200 kilometers from the Russian capital.

There was initially no reaction from the Kremlin to the announced end of the uprising. That morning Putin had described his ex-confidant Prigozhin as a “traitor”. The authorities have been investigating the oligarch, who has become rich with government contracts, since Friday evening and threatened him with a prison sentence of 12 to 20 years. It is still unclear whether the criminal proceedings will be discontinued after Prigozhin announced that he would withdraw his troops.

