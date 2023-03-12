Disappointment for those who, in the name of NATO’s commitment to the alliance, would campaign for Germany to be deployed. Less than 50% of people in Germany believe that Germany should support another NATO country in the event of an attack.

Only 45% are in favor of Germany rushing to the aid of a NATO country

“According to a survey, the German population views the alliance obligations resulting from NATO membership with great reservation. Not even every second citizen (45 percent) is in favor of Germany providing military support to another NATO member country if it is attacked, according to a survey by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”.

35 percent vote against military assistance, 20 percent are undecided in this regard. There are major differences between East and West Germany: In East Germany, a relative majority of 49 percent is even against military support for NATO partners in the event of an alliance (compared to 32 percent in West Germany), only 30 percent advocate participation (compared to 48 percent in West Germany). The survey was conducted face-to-face from January 5th to 18th, 2023, 1,023 people were interviewed.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Bundeswehr tank “Marder”, via dts news agency