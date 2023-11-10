According to the CREG, in Pereira gasoline is ‘nowhere’ away from being worth $15 thousand

According to what was established by the Ministry of Finance on November 4, there would still be three increases so that the price of gasoline could fill, according to Minister Ricardo Bonilla, “the gap left by the last Government in the Gas Stabilization Fund. Fuel Prices (FEPC)”. In this way, it is expected that gasoline in the country will reach

$16 thousand, which means, according to the Ministry, “continue adjusting fuel prices to international prices.”

Minister Bonilla reiterated that first the gasoline deficit will be closed and then the diesel deficit. “Once the gasoline deficit was closed, we began negotiations with the transport unions for diesel. This process will begin at the beginning of 2024 and will last 18 months,” said the official. As explained by the minister, the FEPC deficit in 2023 will be $20 billion, of which $4 billion is gasoline and $16 billion is diesel.

Based on the estimate of reference prices for public sale of regular gasoline and ACPM-Diesel made by the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) for the period starting November 4, 2023, gasoline in Pereira stood at $14,941. According to Alberto Arias, spokesperson for Fendipetróleo, the increases in fuel are equivalent to 58% of the price in September 2022: “It is true that fuels are subsidized in one way or another but it is important to note that there are 172 countries in the world that subsidize their fuels directly and indirectly, in countries like Mexico to Argentina fuels are subsidized. One might think that the Government should leave something within the General Budget of the Nation to subsidize fuel and not equate it with the international price.”

Given

The Ministry of Finance reported that the price of the ACPM has no changes for now. On average, in the 13 main cities of the country, the price of a gallon of gasoline will be $14,564, and that of diesel, $9,065.

