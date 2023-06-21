According to the DWD, storms are threatening again in the north – even tornadoes are possible > – News

Status: 06/21/2023 8:22 p.m

After the storms on Wednesday night, thunderstorms with heavy rain threaten again on Thursday in northern Germany, according to the DWD. According to the weather experts, even tornadoes are possible.

In Lower Saxony, people have to prepare for heavy, sometimes extremely heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms on Thursday. The first thunderstorms had already occurred on Wednesday evening in the outer south of Lower Saxony (Göttingen district). In the night to Thursday, the area of ​​precipitation is expected to spread. The Emsland, the Osnabrücker Land and the Südheide are affected. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), hurricane gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour, small-grain hail and even individual tornadoes in southern Lower Saxony are possible on Thursday, the DWD announced. According to the ARD weather competence center, up to 100 liters of rain per square meter cannot be ruled out in a short time.

Because of the risk of hurricanes: “Clear the balconies”

Meteorologists recommend preparing early and, if necessary, moving sensitive objects into the house. “The balconies should be cleared,” says meteorologist Kent Heinemann the NDR in Lower Saxony. Heinemann explains that manhole covers can be freed of leaves and dirt so that the rain drains off better. Waiting, on the other hand, is not good advice: if there is heavy rain locally, there is hardly any time to react. The problem: the powerful downpours cannot penetrate deeper layers of the earth. They flow off superficially. Large masses of water can accumulate and cause flash floods. It is therefore important to avoid hollows and underpasses. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance also has tips on its Website published.

How do I behave in heavy rain?

Stay in the building Switch off the electricity in rooms where there is a risk of water getting in Pay attention to neighbors and people in need of help Follow weather reports Only use your mobile phone in emergencies because of the risk of network overload Dial 112 in an emergency

VIDEO: Heavy rain: “Enormous masses of water are coming together” (1 min)

In the evening, the storm will move north-east

In Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, the storm could arrive in the evening. The weather service expects precipitation between 15 and 25 liters per square meter. At a later hour, the experts also expect new heavy rainfall for parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which will move across the country from the south-west. In the southern and southeastern inland, locally extremely heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail cannot be ruled out on Friday night.

This is how tornadoes form

According to a definition by the German Weather Service (DWD), a tornado is a column of air in contact with the ground, rotating around a more or less vertically oriented axis and located under a cloud. A tornado is nothing more than a wind or waterspout. Tornadoes can always occur when there are strong temperature differences and air rises or is lifted – for example when thunderclouds form over a layer of heated air. They usually occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms heavy showers on or in the area of ​​so-called supercells – long-lived thunderstorms with a rotating updraft. Accordingly, the phenomenon occurs in local areas more in summer than in winter.

Relaxation on Friday

According to the DWD, the temperature on the North Sea islands on Thursday is around 22 degrees, otherwise it will be between 24 and 27 degrees warm. Heavy, thundery rain is threatening again on Friday night, which is slowly moving eastwards. On Friday morning it will loosen up a bit. The daily maximum temperatures are then around 23 degrees in Lower Saxony, the meteorologists said.

Fallen trees in the Oldenburger Land

On Wednesday night there were thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds across northern Germany. The Oldenburger Land was particularly affected. Up to 50 liters of rain per square meter fell here in a short time. Trees fell, basements filled up and roof tiles fell off. Streets in the city of Oldenburg were also flooded.

