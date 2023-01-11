Original title: The latest research and judgment in many provinces and cities says that the first wave of infection peaks has been passed smoothly (topic)

The number of fever clinics continues to decline, and the peak in rural areas in some provinces is later than that in cities (subtitle)

main text/Beijing Youth DailyReporter Li Tiezhu

Since December 2022, all parts of the country have experienced the peak of new crown infections. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that many places have released the latest research and judgment, saying that the first wave of infection peaks has been passed smoothly, and the number of fever clinic visits has continued to decline. There are also some places that have issued reminders to be alert to the arrival of new infection peaks.

Henan

The infection rate of the new coronavirus is 89%

On January 9, the Henan Provincial Government Information Office held a press conference. According to the press conference, judging from community monitoring data, as of January 6, 2023, the infection rate of the new coronavirus in Henan Province was 89.0%, including 89.1% in urban areas and 88.9% in rural areas. .5.2 Mainly mutant strains.

Judging from the data of fever clinics, the number of visits reached a peak on December 19, 2022, and then showed a continuous downward trend. According to comprehensive research and judgment, Henan Province has successfully passed the peak of the epidemic and achieved a smooth and orderly transition. Daily new infections are expected to remain low until the end of the month.

Although the current peak of infection has passed, it is still at the peak of severe treatment. The Provincial Health and Health Commission coordinates the province’s medical treatment resources, highlights the “three key points”, and goes all out to do a good job in medical treatment to ensure a smooth transition to epidemic prevention and control.

Jiangsu

The epidemic has reached its peak before New Year’s Day

According to Xinhua Daily, data show that since December 8 last year, the number of visits to fever clinics in Jiangsu province has risen rapidly, reaching a peak of 256,000 visits on December 22. The number of emergency visits has also continued to increase since December 8 last year and reached its peak on December 29.

Comprehensive information from all parties shows that this wave of epidemics will reach its peak on December 27, 2022, and all districts and cities in Jiangsu Province will reach their peak before New Year’s Day. downward trend. Now, with the return of medical staff after “Yangkang”, the shortage of hospital staff has improved, the phenomenon of “long queues” in emergency, general outpatient and fever clinics has also slowed down, and the number of 120 trips in the province has also decreased.

Foshan, Guangdong

Currently in a peak-and-fall phase

On January 9, Foshan City held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. According to the press conference, in the middle and late December of 2022, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Foshan reached its peak, and it is now in the post-peak decline stage. 2110 visitors on January 8. In order to ensure that the peaks are extended and the peaks are crossed smoothly, Foshan quickly shifted the focus of prevention and control work from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”, and made every effort to protect the health and life safety of citizens.

remind

Around the Spring Festival, there may be a small peak of infection

The Beijing Youth Daily reporter noticed that although the peak of infection in many places has passed, there are also many places that remind people to be alert to the arrival of a new peak of infection.

According to Xinhua Daily, the epidemic situation in Jiangsu has dropped from the peak of infection, showing a trend of “steady and moderate decline”. With the arrival of the Spring Festival, it is possible to enter the second wave of infection peak, so the hospital has also made relevant plans and plans. Prepare.

On January 9, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province issued a reminder that the current infection curve of the new coronavirus in the city has shown a downward trend, but with the arrival of the holidays, the flow of people will be relatively intensive, and rural areas will usher in a wave of people returning home. There will be a small peak of infection.

Regarding the second wave of peaks around the Spring Festival, Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province also made a research and judgment. At the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference on December 28 last year, the relevant person in charge of the Quzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission introduced that the first wave of peaks will be reached in early January this year and will enter a high plateau period, possibly at the end of January (after the Spring Festival). week) reached the peak of the second wave.

According to the “Minnan Daily” report, on the morning of the 5th, Cai Maorong, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Zhangzhou CDC, said in an exclusive interview that according to the monitoring data of the Zhangzhou CDC, Zhangzhou ushered in the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy on December 29 last year. The first wave of infection peaked in 2010, and the city-wide infection curve showed a downward trend thereafter. A week after the first wave of infection peaks, the city’s emergency departments ushered in a peak of severe cases, and it is expected that the city may usher in a second wave of small infection peaks before the Spring Festival.

Coordinator/Sun Huili