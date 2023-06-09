According to the peace commissioner, with the ELN there will be a national ceasefire, with territorial scenarios – news

Monitoring and verification mechanisms will be established, which will be installed in Havana in the coming days and weeks.

“There is going to be a national ceasefire (with the ELN) and, simultaneously, we will have scenarios of territorial incidence. All of this, which will be announced today, will have very specific effects in the territories, with educational processes and additionally with some guarantees to facilitate the reduction of anxiety among residents in various territories of the country”.

This was announced this Thursday by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, when participating in ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’, the news program of the Presidency of the Republic, in which he also indicated that the bilateral cessation will be for six months.

“It is the first time that the ELN, in the various peace processes, with different governments, agrees to a six-month bilateral ceasefire with monitoring and verification mechanisms that will be installed in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Likewise, the commissioner for Peace highlighted the atmosphere of trust that exists at the dialogue table with that guerrilla, within the framework of the third cycle of talks that is taking place in Havana (Cuba).

“It is observed that with the ELN peace delegation, and thanks to the meticulous work of the peace delegation of our Government, an environment of absolute trust and security is being generated to face setbacks,” he asserted.

And he added that overcoming the challenges and difficulties opens the possibility of “having very good news in the medium term, achieving that the exercise of politics without weapons can be achieved in our country.”